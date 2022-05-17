Seven injured as bus falls over car 

A tourist bus that overturned and fell over a car at Amballur Junction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seven people were injured when a tourist bus overturned and fell over a car at Amballur junction on Tuesday.

The incident happened at 5.10 a.m. The accident happened when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell over the car. Passengers in the car had a miraculous escape. Seven people in the bus suffered minor injuries. Traffic was disrupted for hours on the national highway.

The accident occurred when the bus, which was coming at high speed, tried to avoid hitting the car that had stopped at the signal, according to eyewitness accounts.

The bus from Kasaragod was going to Munnar while the car was going from Moorkkanad to Thodupuzha.

Accidents have been frequent at Amballur Junction. A few days back the signal posts were damaged in an accident. That has not been repaired yet.