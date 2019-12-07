Seven held under POCSO Act in Kollam

The Anchalumoodu police have arrested seven persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for subjecting a minor girl to sexual abuse. The 17-year-old girl had been raped at multiple locations and two persons accused in the case are the victim’s close relatives.

According to the police, it was her aunt who handed over the girl to the abusers and the incident came to light when the girl’s family lodged a missing person complaint. “After locating the girl, it was found that the relative had been taking her to various places where she had been abused by different persons. On questioning, the girl said she was taken to a lodge in Karunagapally and a house in Kottiyam several times in the last few days,” said an officer.

Reportedly, the girl was blackmailed by her relatives who threatened to circulate her nude pictures, forcing her to accompany them. The police said they were probing the allegation and the involvement of some others, including the owners of a couple of homestays. The girl, who had been leaving the home on the pretext of a newly landed job in the city, did not return home on November 9, following which her parents approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police said those involved in the daily functioning of the lodge at Karunagapally were arrested, as they were aware of what was going on. Moreover, the girl was a minor. “Currently, we are trying to identify and nab the persons who abused the girl and collect evidence based her statement. All the accused in the case will be arrested soon,” said the officer.