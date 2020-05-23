Kerala

Seven health workers among 62 cases

Number of persons in State under quarantine put at 91,084

Kerala continued to report an increase in COVID-19 cases with 62 persons, including 49 expatriates and Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) from other States, testing positive on Saturday. The rest 13 are cases acquired through “contact” with known or unknown sources of infection. These include seven health-care workers.

Palakkad district accounted for 19 cases, Kannur (16), Malappuram (8), Alappuzha (5), Kozhikode and Kasaragod (4 each), Kollam (3), Kottayam (2) and Wayanad (1).

Eighteen cases were reported in persons who came from abroad, including the Gulf nations, Singapore and Maldives, while 31 persons had come from other States, primarily, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Three persons were reported to have recovered from the disease.

The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in the State, following the massive influx of expatriates and NoRKs from various parts of the country where disease transmission is intense, is threatening to swamp the public health system.

At present, 275 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State. Till date, Kerala has reported 794 cases, with 515 having recovered from the disease.

Kerala so far had 88,640 arrivals from abroad and other States.

Nearly 7,000 more people were added to the COVID-19 surveillance list by the State, taking the total number under quarantine to 91,084. Of these, 668 persons are under observation in isolation wards in hospitals and 90,416 persons are on either home or institutional quarantine.

So far samples from 52,771 persons have been tested, of which 51,045 yielded a negative result. As part of the sentinel surveillance for assessing community transmission, another 7,672 samples have been tested so far. Of this, 7.147 samples have been negative.

Nine more areas in Palakkad and Kannur districts were designated as hotspots. At present, there are 37 hotspots in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 7:46:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seven-health-workers-among-62-cases/article31659695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY