Seven fully reserved special trains to run

03 December 2020 17:18 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The Railway Board has given clearance for operating seven fully reserved special inter-city and long-distance trains as part of opening up the railway network after the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central daily specials (06630/06629), Madurai-Punalur-Madurai daily express specials (06729/06730), MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central daily superfast specials (02695/02696), Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central daily specials (06603/06604), Coimbatore-Nagercoil-Coimbatore superfast daily specials (02668/ 02667), Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore daily specials (06127/06128) and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore weekly specials (06063/06064) are the trains.

The first service of train 06630 will be on December 4 and train 06629, on December 5. The former will have an additional stoppage at Thiruvananthapuram Pettah and the latter at Tripunithura.

Train 06729 will be running from December 4 and train 06730, from December 5. Train 02695 will start running from December 8 and train 02696, from December 9. Train 06603 will have its first service on December 10 and train 06604, on December 11.

Train 02668 will start running from December 8 and train 02667, December 9. The first service of train 06127 will be on December 8 and train 06128, on December 9. Train 06063 will commence running from December 10 and train 06064, from December 11.

Advance reservation for the trains has commenced. All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board the trains. All have to wear face covers/masks throughout the travel. All passengers will have to download and use the Aarogya Setu app. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided, a railway release said.