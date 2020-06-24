Seven fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam

The district here on Wednesday reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases to 97.

Of the seven fresh cases, three came from New Delhi, one from Mumbai, and two from abroad. One person tested positive during a test conducted prior to undergoing a cataract surgery.

Those who came the national capital were identified as a 37-year-old Ramapuram native, a 42-year-old Kallara native, and a 65-year-old woman from Maravathuruth.

Similarly, a 12-year-old boy who returned from Mumbai, a 52-year-old Pambadi native who landed from Riyadh, and a 50-year-old Thrikkodithanam native from Kuwait also tested positive.

The person who tested positive for the virus ahead of a cataract surgery was a 70-year-old man from Pallikkathodu. His contacts are being traced to identify the route of infection.

Meanwhile, three women—a 29-year-old native of Arumanoor, a 34-year-old Vellavoor native, and a 34-year-old from Paippad—who were undergoing treatment for the virus, were discharged from hospitals. They had come from Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kuwait respectively.