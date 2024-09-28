Seven districts on yellow alert on Sunday

A yellow alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for seven districts on Sunday. The districts placed on yellow alert include Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur where isolated heavy rain is likely. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Saturday, a trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, light to moderate showers are likely across the State for the next five days.