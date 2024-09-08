Seven districts on yellow alert on September 9

An yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in the State by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (9 September). Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod were put on yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, the depression over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal is very likely to move nearly northwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-north westwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha around evening/night of Monday. Continuing to move further west-north westwards, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent two days. Further, an off-share trough lies off north Karnataka to Kerala coasts, which is likely to trigger moderate rainfall across the State for the next five days, the bulletin said.