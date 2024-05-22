Seven districts on orange alert on Thursday

Seven central and north Kerala districts are on orange alert on Thursday, given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert on Thursday, as per a Wednesday evening update issued by the India Meteorological Department. The remaining districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in southern and central districts on Friday and Saturday, after which the rainfall is likely to taper off.

Under the combined influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, rainfall intensified on Wednesday, prompting the IMD to scale up the weather warning to red alerts in five districts by Wednesday evening. The low pressure area is likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay region by Friday morning.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of the south Arabian Sea, some more parts of the Maldives, Kanyakumari area and south Bay of Bengal and more parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has forecast high waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The IMD has warned fishers that squally weather is likely along and off Kerala Coast.