Seven districts in Kerala on yellow alert on Tuesday

Published - September 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert, warning of isolated heavy rain, has been issued for seven districts on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The districts on yellow alert are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Monday, the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is likely to maintain its intensity until Monday evening and weaken gradually into a depression by midnight. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 24 hours. The off-shore trough at mean sea level along north Karnataka to Kerala coasts has now become less marked.

