Seven diagnosed with H1N1 in Kozhikode school

The Health Department is conducting a camp at a school near Mukkom in Kozhikode on Thursday after six students and one teacher there were diagnosed with H1N1 (Influenza).

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Wednesday that around 200 people, including students and teachers of VMHM Higher Secondary School, Anayamkunnu, near Karassery, Mukkom, had complained of viral fever and throat pain since the first week of this month.

The throat swabs of seven of them were sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology for detailed lab tests which confirmed the presence of H1N1. Dr. Jayasree said none of the affected people had been admitted as in-patients in hospitals. The department stepped up surveillance in view of the reporting of new cases each day, she said.

Meanwhile, Thomas Mathew, headmaster of the school, said there was no chance of any infection from water or food on their premises. There was a bit of panic in the last two days as most of the infected students were in high school classes and a majority in Class 10. They belonged to different places too. The school has declared day-off on Thursday and Friday.