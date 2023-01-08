Seven-day-long Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair to begin on Monday

January 08, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday inaugurate the seven-day Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Fair (KLIBF 2022), organised in connection with the centenary celebrations of the Assembly library.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside over the function to be held at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi members’ lounge at 11.30 a.m. Writer T. Padmanabhan will be felicitated at the event.

More than hundred publishers and renowned writers will be participating in the book fair, which will be organised within the Assembly premises. Over two hundred book stalls are arranged in the venue. Book releases, creative discussions, book signing events and panel discussions will form part of the book festival. The public will have access to the Assembly premises from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 15, the day the fair ends. Malayalam books will be available at a discount of 20% for individuals and 33% for institutions, while English books will be available at discount of 10% and 20% respectively.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Library, which is currently celebrating its centenary, had its humble beginning as the Dewan’s Office Library of the erstwhile Travancore State. Renamed as the Legislative Library in 1921, it kept pace with the socio-political transformations of Travancore into Travancore-Cochin, and developed into the Travancore Cochin Assembly Library in 1949. Later it metamorphosed into Kerala Legislature Library with the formation of the State of Kerala in 1956. An extensive collection of over 1,15,000 books, reports, gazettes, assembly proceedings, proclamations, Acts, Ordinances, census reports and bound volumes of periodicals are available in the library.

Mr. Shamseer said that the book festival was unique in many respects, as unlike in the case of other State Legislature Libraries, here the centenary was being celebrated as a festival of letters. Earlier, Legislature Library catered exclusively to the information needs of its clientele, the members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. As part of the centenary celebrations, the library membership has been opened to the public too.

“In these challenging times, there are serious threats to democracy, secularism and federalism. Tenacious efforts are prevalent to dismantle federalism and constitutional values. In such circumstances, knowledge alone can empower us. This international book festival is an opportunity to unite and protect the democratic and federalist interest of our country,” said Mr. Shamseer

Students visiting the book festival get the added opportunity to visit the Kerala Legislative Assembly, its Library and also the Museum. The festive evenings will be enriched by cultural events. Kudumbasree will be running food courts during the festival. On the first day, sixteen books will be released, including ‘Parajayappetta Kambola Deivam’ written by Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh, ‘Saamajikan Sakshi’ by Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, ‘Manorogavum Poravakashangalum’ by S. Krishnan, ‘Magical Mist of Memories’ by magician Gopinath Muthukad, ‘Mathilakam Rekhakal’ by Uma Maheshwari and ‘Kadalile Maashum Karayile Teacherum’ by T.N. Prathapan, MP.