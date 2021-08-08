Seven civic bodies complete first dose of vaccination in Wayanad

All above the age of 18 get the jab

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination had been completed in seven civic bodies of Wayanad district.

The first dose was given to all people, including tribespeople, above the age of 18, at Vythiri, Thariyodu, Pozhuthana, Pulpally, Edavaka and Noolpuzha grama panchayats as well as Kalpetta Municipality, Ms. George said.

The achievement comes after the first dose vaccination drive for those above 45 years was completed in Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. The Minister lauded health officials, people’s representatives, and NGOs for accomplishing the target.

The Health Department had organised various programmes, including March Mission, Mop up April, and Gothra Raksha May, to achieve the target, Ms. George said, adding that the first dose for those in the plantation sector was given with the support of the Labour Department.

The Minister said 13 teams had been constituted for the drive, which was held in accordance with a plan chalked out by each civic body.

The mission became possible with the cooperation of the district administration, Tribal Development Department, District Kudumbashree Mission, and ASHA workers. Projects have been drafted to complete the second dose administration in a time-bound manner, Ms. George said.