ADVERTISEMENT

Seven children adopted from child welfare council in Kerala on a single day

May 03, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Six babies have been adopted by couples from the State itself, while one will grow up in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Seven children made the journey from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare here to the homes of their adoptive parents on Friday. This is the first time in the council’s history that seven children were given for adoption on a single day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven couples, along with their families, reached the council’s adoption centre on Friday to provide a new life to Nargis, Vaishnav, Shilpa, Sraddha, Jonathan, Lakshya, and Vikas.

The children who were growing up at the council after being left in its Ammathottil electronic cradle were handed over to the couples by council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi after the completion of adoption proceedings. Some whimpered in the arms of their new parents, while others were not bothered by the change.

While one child will journey to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, six have been adopted by couples from the State itself – one in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, and one in Kozhikode. The couples are in the medical profession, academics, police, and business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seventy-six children have been adopted from the council in the past 14 months. They include 12 who have flown abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US