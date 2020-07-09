Seven cases in Kottayam

Seven people, including four persons who came from abroad, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 127. Two of the patients came from other States while one contracted the virus through local contact.

A 30-year-old Melukavu native who came from Qatar on June 26; a 41-year-old Madapalli native who arrived from Sharjah on June 27; a 30-year-old Thiruvarp resident who arrived from Saudi Arabia on July 8; a 30-year-old Tazhathangadi native who landed from Saudi Arabia; a 32-year-old woman from Kaduthuruthy who worked as a nurse in Mumbai; a 48-year-old Thrikkodikanam native who arrived from Hyderabad on July 6 are the new patients.

A 72-year-old man from Parathodu contracted the disease through contact. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kanjirappally with viral pneumonia and was later referred to the General Hospital and then to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Eight persons recovered from the disease, were discharged from various hospitals here on Thursday. Those discharged were identified as a 36-year-old woman from Thrikkodithanam, a 23-year-old Athirampuzha resident, a 31-year-old Karikkattur resident, a 30-year-old Thrikkodikathanam native, a 31-year- old Thiruvanchoor native, a 30-year-old Karappuzha native, a seven-year-old girl from Pallikkathodu and her six-year-old sister.