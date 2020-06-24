Seven cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

24 June 2020 19:07 IST

Two from abroad, five domestic

The district on Wednesday reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 97.

Of the fresh cases, three came from New Delhi, one from Mumbai, and two from abroad. One person tested positive during a test conducted prior to undergoing a cataract surgery.

Those who came from the national capital were identified as a 37-year-old Ramapuram native, a 42-year-old Kallara native, and a 65-year-old woman from Maravathuruth. A 12-year-old boy who returned from Mumbai, a 52-year-old Pambadi native who landed from Riyadh, and a 50-year-old Thrikkodithanam native from Kuwait also tested positive. The person who tested positive for the virus ahead of a cataract surgery was a 70-year-old man from Pallikkathodu. His contacts are being traced.

