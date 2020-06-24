Kerala

Seven cases in Kottayam

Two from abroad, five domestic

The district on Wednesday reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases to 97.

Of the fresh cases, three came from New Delhi, one from Mumbai, and two from abroad. One person tested positive during a test conducted prior to undergoing a cataract surgery.

Those who came from the national capital were identified as a 37-year-old Ramapuram native, a 42-year-old Kallara native, and a 65-year-old woman from Maravathuruth. A 12-year-old boy who returned from Mumbai, a 52-year-old Pambadi native who landed from Riyadh, and a 50-year-old Thrikkodithanam native from Kuwait also tested positive. The person who tested positive for the virus ahead of a cataract surgery was a 70-year-old man from Pallikkathodu. His contacts are being traced.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 10:37:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/seven-cases-in-kottayam/article31907433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY