Seven cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

03 June 2020 23:24 IST

The district reported seven more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Officials said five of the patients had come from foreign countries and two from other States. An elderly couple from Mararikulam reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 17.

Three women from Alappuzha, Mavelikara Thekkekara, and Cherthala respectively came on a Kuwait-Kochi flight on May 26. They were in institutional quarantine at COVID care centres in the district.

Of the imported cases from other States, a young woman, a native of Chengannur, reached the district in a private vehicle from Pune. Another woman, hailing from Alappuzha, came to the district in a private vehicle from Chennai on May 20. Of the patients, six have been admitted to Taluk Hospital, Haripad, and one person to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

A youth admitted to the MCH, Alappuzha, tested negative on the day. The person hailing from Chengannur reached the district from Maharashtra on May 19. He tested positive on May 23.

The district has 57 active cases now. Eight people recovered while one person succumbed to the disease. A total of 5,127 people are in quarantine/isolation in the district.

Teachers’ charge

Meanwhile, some teachers engaged in Plus Two answer script valuation at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Haripad, alleged that the process was being carried out without maintaining physical-distancing norms.

“I had undergone treatment for cancer. There is hardly any measure to ensure physical distancing,” said a teacher. However, officials denied the claims.

They said that two batches of four teachers each were conducting the valuation in one classroom. “We have given them masks and sanitisers. It is for them to ensure physical distancing,” said an Education Department official.