Seven arrested in honey trap case

February 01, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons, including two women, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged honey trap case in which ₹5 lakh was extorted from a 59-year-old person.

The arrested are M. Ahmed Dilshad, 40, N. Siddique, 48, P. Faisal, 37, M.P. Rubina, 29, Abdullah Mankunnapalla, 32, Rafiq Muhammad, 50, and Nafeesat Misriya, 40.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on January 23 when the victim was contacted by Rubina posing as Lubna. After building a rapport, Rubina persuaded the victim to purchase a laptop for educational purposes. Later, the victim was invited to a hotel room in Mangaluru on January 25, where his compromising photos were taken.

Later, the victim was taken to a house at Padannakkad, where he was threatened. The gang allegedly extorted ₹5 lakh from him, keeping him under house arrest during the ordeal.

The accused will be produced in court. The police are planning to take them into custody later for further evidence collection.

