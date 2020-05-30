Seven AI staff among 58 new cases

Kerala reported 58 more COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the State’s total case load to 1,208 cases.

These include seven cases reported amongst employees of Air India (AI).

Of the 58 new cases, 17 cases were people who had come from abroad and 31 cases were people who had returned from other States. A health-care worker was found SARS-CoV-2 positive in Palakkad district, while two other persons were found to have contracted the infection from known source of infection.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases now in the State is 624, all of whom are undergoing treatment across districts. Till date, 575 have recovered from the disease.

The State has put 1,30,157 persons on surveillance and quarantine, out of whom, 1,28,953 are either on home or institutional quarantine and the rest, 1,204 with suspected symptoms are admitted in various hospitals.

The number of hospital admissions on Saturday was 243. The official release said that in the last 24 hours, the State has tested 3,206 samples.

Of the total of 65,002 samples tested so far, 62,543 have been negative. Of the 12,255 sentinel surveillance samples tested so far, 11,232 samples have returned a negative result.

New hotspots

The State has designated five more areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts as hotspots, taking the total number of hotspots to 106.