Seva Kendras to address GST-related complaints

January 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

GST taxpayers and the public can contact the GST Seva Kendra at the Central GST and Central Excise, Thiruvananthapuram Commissionerate, GST Bhavan, Press Club road, for clearing doubts and technical glitches or lodging complaints regarding GST compliance. Taxpayers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha can visit the office on all Central government working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The office can be contacted on 0471-2337077, 9497426111, WhatsApp (9497426111).

