ADVERTISEMENT

Settler farmers on forest fringes of Kottayam to get title deeds

February 20, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major relief to families settled on forest fringes in Kottayam, authorities will distribute 1,210 title deeds on Thursday.

Kanjirappally taluk will witness the highest issuance with 807 title deeds being distributed. The step will go a long way in addressing the long-standing concerns of settler farmers in Pampavalley and Angel Valley wards in Erumely grama panchayats, with a significant allocation of 800 title deeds in these specific areas.

As many as 122 title deeds will be distributed in Kottayam taluk , besides 210 in Meenachil taluk, 34 in Changanassery taluk, and 40 in Vaikom taluk..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the authorities, the Pattaya Mission, established by the State government to address the issues of the landless people, and the title deed assemblies held as part of it are working to identify and assist landless individuals in each constituency of the State. The Revenue department is on the brink of a historic accomplishment, aiming to eliminate landlessness in the State by distributing 1.5 lakh title deeds in two-and-a-half years, with approximately 30,000 title deeds ready for distribution Statewide.

The State-level distribution of title deeds will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 3 p.m. in Thrissur. Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan will preside over.

Following the State-level inauguration, Registration Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the district-level distribution of title deeds at K.P.S. Menon Hall here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US