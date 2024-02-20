Settler farmers on forest fringes of Kottayam to get title deeds

February 20, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a major relief to families settled on forest fringes in Kottayam, authorities will distribute 1,210 title deeds on Thursday.

Kanjirappally taluk will witness the highest issuance with 807 title deeds being distributed. The step will go a long way in addressing the long-standing concerns of settler farmers in Pampavalley and Angel Valley wards in Erumely grama panchayats, with a significant allocation of 800 title deeds in these specific areas.

As many as 122 title deeds will be distributed in Kottayam taluk , besides 210 in Meenachil taluk, 34 in Changanassery taluk, and 40 in Vaikom taluk..

According to the authorities, the Pattaya Mission, established by the State government to address the issues of the landless people, and the title deed assemblies held as part of it are working to identify and assist landless individuals in each constituency of the State. The Revenue department is on the brink of a historic accomplishment, aiming to eliminate landlessness in the State by distributing 1.5 lakh title deeds in two-and-a-half years, with approximately 30,000 title deeds ready for distribution Statewide.

The State-level distribution of title deeds will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 3 p.m. in Thrissur. Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan will preside over.

Following the State-level inauguration, Registration Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the district-level distribution of title deeds at K.P.S. Menon Hall here.