Settlement of rape cases is opposed to public policy: HC

The Kerala High Court recently held that any agreement between a complainant and accused to settle public offences such as murder, rape and atrocities against children or withdrawing such cases would be void as it is opposed to public policy.

The court made the observations while dismissing a plea of Abdul Jaleel, a former panchayat assistant secretary, seeking to quash a rape case filed by a panchayat staff.

On March 13, 2016, a Sunday, the complainant was summoned to the panchayat office for some urgent work. When she reached the office, the petitioner allegedly raped her.

After the petitioner produced an agreement entered into between him and the survivor for settlement of the case and withdrawing the case, the court observed that it is well settled law that any agreement or contract settling public offences such as murder, rape and atrocities against children would be void for the reason that it is opposed to public policy. In the same manner, a contract or agreement for withdrawing from prosecution is nothing but stifling the prosecution involving public offence and the same also is opposed to public policy. The court added that the agreements are intended for stifling the prosecution in a serious offence of rape. Therefore, the same are illegal and cannot be considered as the sole basis to quash the proceedings.