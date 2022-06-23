Set up Peripheral Ayurvedic Research Institute in Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

He writes to Ayush Minister

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has urged the Centre to set up a Peripheral Ayurvedic Research Institute of the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda Science, in Wayanad.

In a letter to Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Mr. Gandhi said the district had a rich history of indigenous medicine systems. Mr. Gandhi said the endemic biodiversity helps in the formulation of many ayurvedic pharmacological preparations.

“The growing demand for ayurvedic treatment and therapies in Wayanad calls for strengthening institutional scientific research,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that setting up a Peripheral Ayurveda Research Institute in the district would help nurture a vibrant research ecosystem in the region.