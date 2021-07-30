Set up liquor outlets in a civilised manner, HC tells Bevco

‘Consumers should be provided basic facilities’

The Kerala High Court on Friday highlighted the need for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) setting up liquor retail outlets in a civilized manner and selling liquor like any other commodity, by providing basic facilities to consumers.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the oral remarks while hearing a contempt of court petition filed against the Excise Commissioner for not complying with a court directive to shift a liquor shop on Kuruppam road in Thrissur.

The court orally pointed out that people were scared of coming near or walking past Bevco retail shops as they had been set up in a shabby manner. The whole areas near liquor shops were vitiated because all kinds of people were made to stand in queues for hours on end for buying liquor. People residing near the shops found it difficult to come out of their homes and children and women were not able to walk past such shops.

The commodity sold through these shops should not be treated as a contraband and should be sold just like any other commodity, the court added.

From 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Excise Commissioner submitted before the court that he had proposed to the government to open the special counters of the bar and bear and wine hotels from 9 a.m. to avoid overcrowding in front of the Bevco outlets. During the quality audit, it was found that 96 liquor shops lacked basic requirements and he had ordered shifting them from the present places.

The court asked the Commissioner to keep an eye on the shops which had not been shifted and ensure that these shops did not cause any obstruction or nuisance to the public.