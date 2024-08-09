Set up high-level panel to rehabilitate landslide survivors: Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has demanded that the government show the willingness to set up a high-level Wayanad rehabilitation committee by including experts as well as Opposition MLAs, so that the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors can be taken up in a more effective and transparent manner.

A model outline for the rehabilitation project should be prepared, which should meet the requirements of those who lost their land and house, students, and the elderly population. The rehabilitation committee should be able to ensure that those who were displaced by the disaster are not handed out mere promises but that these are implemented in a time-bound manner, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The rehabilitation process will be completed only when the very last individual now housed in relief camps is provided a safe house and livelihood. The government should ensure that the amount being set aside for rehabilitation is being properly utilised for the survivors.

The land in which the survivors are rehabilitated should be utilisable and the houses should be safe. Given the dissatisfaction about the terrain of the land and the houses in which the survivors of previous disasters were rehabilitated, the same should not happen in the case of the people of Wayanad.

Removing legal hurdles

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the rehabilitation project should ideally be designed after carefully studying the life situation and social background of the families who survived the disaster. He also demanded that steps taken to iron out any legal hurdles that may stand in the way of the survivors to receive the distress relief fund released by the government

According to the official figures, 138 persons are still missing and this figure can go up in the final count. Mr. Sudhakaran said that the search operations should continue as long as possible and that the rehabilitation project be taken up as a right of the survivors and not the largesse of the government.

The rehabilitation package should necessarily include model projects that will help the survivors earn a livelihood, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Earlier instances

He reminded the government that the survivors of the previous major landslide disasters that occurred at Puthumala, Kavalappara, and Pettimudi are yet to receive much of the assistance announced at the time . The rehabilitation projects announced in the aftermath of natural disasters should be able to provide a new beginning for those who lost their land, house and life savings overnight, he added.