GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Set up high-level panel to rehabilitate landslide survivors: Sudhakaran

KPCC president says the committee should have experts and Opposition MLAs. The search operations should continue as long as possible and the rehabilitation project should be taken up as a right of the survivors and not the largesse of the government, he says

Published - August 09, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has demanded that the government show the willingness to set up a high-level Wayanad rehabilitation committee by including experts as well as Opposition MLAs, so that the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors can be taken up in a more effective and transparent manner.

A model outline for the rehabilitation project should be prepared, which should meet the requirements of those who lost their land and house, students, and the elderly population. The rehabilitation committee should be able to ensure that those who were displaced by the disaster are not handed out mere promises but that these are implemented in a time-bound manner, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The rehabilitation process will be completed only when the very last individual now housed in relief camps is provided a safe house and livelihood. The government should ensure that the amount being set aside for rehabilitation is being properly utilised for the survivors.

The land in which the survivors are rehabilitated should be utilisable and the houses should be safe. Given the dissatisfaction about the terrain of the land and the houses in which the survivors of previous disasters were rehabilitated, the same should not happen in the case of the people of Wayanad.

Removing legal hurdles

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the rehabilitation project should ideally be designed after carefully studying the life situation and social background of the families who survived the disaster. He also demanded that steps taken to iron out any legal hurdles that may stand in the way of the survivors to receive the distress relief fund released by the government

According to the official figures, 138 persons are still missing and this figure can go up in the final count. Mr. Sudhakaran said that the search operations should continue as long as possible and that the rehabilitation project be taken up as a right of the survivors and not the largesse of the government.

The rehabilitation package should necessarily include model projects that will help the survivors earn a livelihood, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Earlier instances

He reminded the government that the survivors of the previous major landslide disasters that occurred at Puthumala, Kavalappara, and Pettimudi are yet to receive much of the assistance announced at the time . The rehabilitation projects announced in the aftermath of natural disasters should be able to provide a new beginning for those who lost their land, house and life savings overnight, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.