Set up academic city in Kottayam: MGU VC

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas here on Wednesday urged the State government to actively consider the establishment of an academic city and a science park in Kottayam on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Higher Education and the Possibilities of Kottayam District’, jointly organised by the Department of Higher Education and Mahatma Gandhi University in connection with the first anniversary of the State government.

Noting that such academic ventures will pave the way for further development of the rubber and tourism sectors, Mr. Thomas expressed the hope that the reform measures being initiated by the government to address shortcomings in the education sector would soon bring the intended result.

``The strengthening of cooperation between the government and the industrial and academic communities is a step in the right direction. The proposal to set up business incubation centers at academic institutions to mould new entrepreneurs will enable the revolutionary transformation of the new generation from jobseekers to entrepreneurs and employers'', he said.

C.T. Aravindakumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the varsity, moderated the session. Academic experts from various institutions also spoke.