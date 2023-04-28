Sessy Xavier sent to police custody

April 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday sent ‘fake lawyer’ Sessy Xavier to police custody for eight days.

Ms. Xavier, 29, of Ramamkary in Kuttanad, had practised law in Alappuzha for two-and-a-half years without qualification and with forged documents before she went absconding in 2021. After being on the run for almost two years, she surrendered before Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju V. on Tuesday.

The district Crime Branch is investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Xavier practised law and fraudulently secured a membership in the Alappuzha Bar Association with the enrolment number of an advocate based in Thiruvananthapuram. The alleged wrongdoings unfolded when the Alappuzha Bar Association, in June 2021, launched a probe after getting an anonymous letter regarding Ms. Xavier’s qualifications. Although an explanation was sought from her, she failed to provide one. Later, she was expelled from the association before a complaint was lodged against her.

During her days as a lawyer, Ms. Xavier had appeared in court in various cases and worked as an advocate commissioner in some cases.