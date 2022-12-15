Sessions Court dismisses Jolly’s discharge petition

December 15, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Trial to begin on December 24; case pending for over two years owing to COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) on Thursday dismissed a discharge petition moved by Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case.

Judge S.R. Shyamlal dismissed the petition moved by her under Section 232 of the Code of Criminal Procedure related to the murder of Roy Joseph, her first husband and the third victim. Special Prosecutor N.K. Unnikrishnan appeared for the prosecution.

The case related to Jolly eliminating two branches of the Ponnamattom ancestral family after giving them poison or cyanide-laced food or drink over a period of 14 years. It was on October 4, 2019 that the police had to open the family graves to examine the reasons behind the mysterious deaths of six persons from a family. 

The trial in the case is expected to begin on December 24. It was pending for over two years owing to COVID-19. The police had earlier submitted an 8,000-page charge sheet against the accused. There were 246 witnesses in the case. They had also submitted 322 incriminating documents and 22 material objects to support the case. Among the six killed in mysterious circumstances, post-mortem examination was conducted only on the body of Roy Thomas. The autopsy had revealed poisoning as the cause of death. 

