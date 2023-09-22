Session on Ayyappa Paniker on September 22

September 22, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Lovers of Malayalam literature will come together for a session here on September 22, Friday to discuss the literary works of Ayyappa Paniker. The session titled Pathumani pookkal will be held at the Vismaya Max campus, Vellayambalam from 4 pm.

Poet K. Satchidanandan will be the chief guest. Participants will take a stroll down memory lane recalling their association with Ayyappa Paniker.

The event also features impromptu renderings, recitations, videos, narrations, drawing and dances based on Paniker’s poetry. A book titled “Kavithaikkappurathe Ayyappa Paniker” by Priyadas G. Mangalath will be released on the occasion.

