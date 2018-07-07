Seshagiri Rao is new CUK Chancellor

Academician and thinker S.V. Seshagiri Rao has been appointed new Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala (CUK).
Prof. Seshagiri, who is known for his academic and research works for over four decades, has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the university, said a CUK statement here on Friday.
Osmania University
Born in Hyderabad in 1936, Prof. Seshagiri had headed the Geophysics department of Osmania University and had officiated as Chairman of the Board of Studies in Geophysics.
A versatile mathematician, Prof. Seshagiri Rao has authored several books in mathematics some of which include Theory of Field, Theory of Probability and its Applications in Geophysics, Statistics and Hydro Statistics.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor