Seshagiri Rao is new CUK Chancellor

Academician and thinker S.V. Seshagiri Rao has been appointed new Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala (CUK).

Prof. Seshagiri, who is known for his academic and research works for over four decades, has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the university, said a CUK statement here on Friday.

Osmania University

Born in Hyderabad in 1936, Prof. Seshagiri had headed the Geophysics department of Osmania University and had officiated as Chairman of the Board of Studies in Geophysics.

A versatile mathematician, Prof. Seshagiri Rao has authored several books in mathematics some of which include Theory of Field, Theory of Probability and its Applications in Geophysics, Statistics and Hydro Statistics.