Serving non-vegetarian food is not revolution: Minister Sivankutty

January 07, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty looked quite happy when The Hindu met him at the Government Guest House on Saturday. He is delighted that the first State Arts Festival after the breakout of the Covid pandemic has been a huge success. He didn’t sound too pleased with the controversy about only vegetarian food being served at the festival, though. Excerpts from the interview:

Q / This is your first State School Arts Festival as the Education Minister.

A / I have been part of conducting arts festivals before, such as the All-India inter-university festival at Kochi as its convenor when I was the State Secretary of the Students’ Federation of India. I have conducted many programmes over the last 40 years, but I have never witnessed an event with this kind of public participation. This has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my public life. The organisation of this festival, from starting the programmes on time to arranging free rides for participants in autorickshaws, has been exceptional. I have tried to address the issues that were brought to my attention. The other day a spectator told me that the barricades were disrupting the view of the stage at the Capt. Vikram Maidan. I found that what she said was right and the barricades were immediately removed.

Q / What do you think about the controversy that erupted over food?

A / It is totally uncalled for. It is easy for people to write their opinions sitting in their rooms and posting on social media. They speak of Brahmin hegemony (in the kitchen) and such comments come from people who have extreme revolutionary views. They feel it is a revolution, it isn’t. They don’t know the ground reality. If something goes wrong with food, they will blame me. Have these critics on social media written about the smooth conduct of the festival or have they congratulated the students on the performances? There has been no complaint about the food at the school festival, with some 30,000 lunches being served each day. For students competing in events such as classical dances, they may not want to eat non-vegetarian food. We do serve such food at our sports meets, but the number of participants is far less. There are practical difficulties for serving non-vegetarian food at the school festival and we will make any change to the existing system only after taking into consideration all the negatives and positives. But if some students want to have a certain kind of food, we will try to give it at the next festival.