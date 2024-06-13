Services to Ethiopia and Dhaka on Cochin International Airport Limited’s radar

Discussions are under way exploring the possibilities of establishing connectivity to Ethiopia and Bangladesh capital Dhaka from the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), CIAL managing director S. Suhas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering the inaugural address at the Medical Value Travel Meet 2024 organised by the Kerala Medical Tourism Facilitators Forum (KMTFF) here on June 13.

Mr. Suhas said the connectivity to these African destinations and Bangladesh remains a possibility if the stakeholders come up with data projecting potential passengers in which case airlines themselves will pursue it. Mr. Suhas said that while the service to Ethiopia has been proposed by a foreign airline that to Dhaka has been proposed by a major Indian airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

His announcement was well received by the audience as both Africa and Bangladesh remain potential destinations targeted by the medical tourism facilitators.

CIAL connects Kochi and 63% of Kerala’s passengers to the world, is constantly expanding its international connectivity to attract people from key markets worldwide.

To truly consolidate Kerala’s position as a global leader in both health and tourism, a data-driven approach is crucial. This involves tailoring in the services in offer based on specific medical and wellness services in high demand by international patients. Creating detailed customer profiles, for better understanding of the demographics, preferences, and needs of the targeted audience and measuring patient satisfaction and treatment success rates for continuous improvement and showcasing the effectiveness of services is also vital, Mr. Suhas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of Kerala’s health and tourism sector. We need to build stronger partnerships between medical facilities, facilitators like KMTFF, and the tourism industry to ensure a seamless and coordinated experience for all visitors,” he said.

Compared to developed nations, Kerala offers high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost. This affordability makes medical tourism a viable option for many patients worldwide. Globally, there’s a growing interest in preventive healthcare and holistic wellness. Kerala’s focus on these aspects aligns perfectly with this evolving trend, he added.

KMTFF President K.A. Aboobacker presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.