Services of fully reserved special trains extended

Hinting at further delay in restoring normal train services in the railway network, the Railways have extended fully reserved special trains, including the four daily specials to and from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The extended trains include weekly and bi-weekly festival special trains. Some of the bi-weekly festival special trains were shifted to Kochuveli.

Daily Specials

Train 06316 Kochuveli–Mysuru Daily Festival Special, has been extended to run till January 31 and Train 06315 Mysuru-Kochuveli Daily Festival Special till February 1, according to the Railways.

Train 06526 KSR Bengaluru–Kanyakumari daily festival special has been extended till January 31 and Train 06525 Kanyakumari–KSR Bengaluru daily festival special till February 2.

Weekly Festival Special

Train 02646 Kochuveli - Indore Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Saturdays- January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Train 02645 Indore-Kochuveli Weekly Festival Special has been extended to run on Mondays-January 4, 11, 18, 25 and February 1, according to the Railways.

Train 06070 Tirunelveli–Bilaspur Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Sundays-January 3 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Train 06069 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Tuesdays- January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2.

Train 09424 Gandhidham–Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Mondays-January 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Train 09423 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Thursdays-January 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Train 02877 Howrah–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Saturdays- January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20 and 27. Train 02878 Ernakulam Junction– Howrah Weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Mondays-January 4, 11, 18, 25, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Bi-weekly Festival Special Trains:

Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Bi-weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Sundays and Thursdays-January 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28 and 31. Train 06351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Bi-weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Mondays and Fridays-January 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 and February 1.

Train 06338 Ernakulam–Okha Bi-weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Fridays and Wednesdays-January 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22 27 and 29. Train 06337 Okha - Ernakulam Bi-weekly Festival Special, has been extended to run on Mondays and Saturdays-January 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and February 1.

Bi-weekly Festival Specials shifted to Kochuveli:

Train 02511 Gorakhpur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central–Gorakhpur Junction Central Biweekly Festival Special has been extended and the service will terminate at/start from Kochuveli instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train 02511 Gorakhpur Junction – Kochuveli Central Biweekly Festival Special will run on Fridays & Sundays till March 28. Train 02512 Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Junction Biweekly Festival Special will run on Tuesdays & Wednesdays till March 31.

Revised

With effect from January 1, Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Tri-Weekly Rajdhani Special will reach Vadodara Junction at 11.42 p.m. and depart at 11.52 p.m. Presently, the arrival timing at Vadodara Junction is 00.01 a.m.