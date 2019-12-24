Service road opened for tractors at Sabarimala

The much sought-after tractor road at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, aimed at easing congestion inside the Valiya

Nadapandal during the rush days, has materialised following talks between Deputy Director of Forests C.K. Haby and Executive Engineer of Travancore Devaswom Board R. Ajithkumar on Saturday.

Three years ago, the High Power Committee for implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan proposed developing the area behind the Valiya Nadapandal into a service road so that the tractor traffic at Sannidhanam could be diverted through it.

Though the TDB started the road development work two years ago, the project failed to progress following objections raised by the Forest Department over the ownership of a small piece of land behind the Government Hospital building at Sannidhanam.

Land dispute

The dispute between the Forest Department and the TDB over the land in each other’s possession had reached the Kerala High Court and the court appointed A.S.P. Kurup, senior lawyer, as the Advocate Commission for conducting a joint survey of the forestland at Sabarimala in a time-bound manner. The survey was completed a year ago and the report has been submitted to the court.

The High Court had issued orders restricting tractor movement on the Sabarimala trekking path during the rush days of the pilgrim season. Later, on the basis of the court order, the Special Commissioner appointed by the High Court M. Manoj has permitted plying of tractors on the Sabarimala path from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. from Monday to Thursday.

But the issue was amicably settled following discussions between Mr. Haby and Mr. Ajithkumar a few days ago.

Mr. Ajithkumar told The Hindu that the Forest Department had taken lenient view and permitted the Devaswom works department to develop the path into a tractorable one. Tractors started plying on the new 250-metre road, deviating from the road near the KSEB Building to the Lower Tirumuttom.