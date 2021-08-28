Service road bridge to be built at Thiruvallam

Its feasibility is being studied as per the demands of the local community

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling over construction of a service road bridge at Thiruvallam.

While the contract agreement for the four-laning of the NH-66 bypass Kazhakuttom-Mukkola stretch did not contain provision for the bridge, its feasibility was being studied on account of the demands raised by the local community.

A detailed project report was also been prepared for the same.

This was revealed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a letter written to Shashi Tharoor, MP, in reply to two representations made recently.

Among the various demands the Thiruvananthapuram MP had made, he requested the Union Minister to construct a service bridge at Thiruvallam.

The provision for the proposed work will now be included in the contract that is being prepared for the ongoing construction of the elevated highway from Kazhakuttom to Technopark junction.

Mr. Gadkari, however, remained non-committal towards the demand raised by political parties to waive off the user fee for local residents.

The Union Minister said the user fee notification provided for a monthly pass of ₹285 for local non-commercial vehicles of those within 20 km of the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the protest against toll collection intensified at the toll plaza after Youth Congress workers gheraoed the NHAI project director P. Pradeep at his office near Vallakkadavu. Mr. Pradeep said that the collection of user fees would continue at Thiruvallam.