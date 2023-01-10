Service organisations oppose move to limit die-in-harness appointments

January 10, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

The government’s move to limit the die-in-harness scheme by proposing that compassionate appointments in government service be limited to those who can join service within an year and to offer compensation of ₹10 lakh each to other eligible candidates was vehemently opposed by all service organisations at a meeting called by the Chief Secretary here on Tuesday

The meeting had to be adjourned as no decision or consensus could be reached on any of the proposed changes.

The Chief Secretary is believed to have said that all suggestions by service organisations regarding compassionate appointments be given in writing to the government

All service organisations, including NGO Unions, were quite unhappy about the government’s proposal to restrict the appointment of dependents. They demanded that the appointments on compassionate ground be retained as such

The government had also proposed granting a holiday on the fourth Saturday of every month if the employees worked for an additional 15 minutes on all other days. This also meant the slashing of five casual leaves in an year. But this was also opposed tooth and nail by all service organisations

The government moved to limit die-in-harness appointments following an order of the High Court that the appointment of dependents should not exceed 5 % of the total vacancies.

Though the government had gone on appeal against this ruling, the appeal was rejected by the court, following which the Law department had proposed that alternate suggestions on the same be called for.