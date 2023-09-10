Service of social workers to be made available in Government hospitals

September 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The service of social workers, with MSW or Hospital Administration as qualifications, will be made available in Government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office here.

This is being thought of as part of the quality improvement initiative being implemented in Government medical college hospitals in the State.

The service of social workers will be helpful to the patients and families coming to hospitals, especially the emergency medicine division, so that they can access appropriate medical care and services without hassles and in a time-bound manner.

The quality improvement initiative is expected to make hospitals more people-friendly, provide quality care to people and create a better working environment for healthcare workers. A control room and public relations cell will be set up as part of the initiative.

PROs/social workers are expected to be the link between the doctors, hospital administration and patients, help patients understand the treatment plan, and help them with discharge and back referral.

MSW students from various colleges will be given training in medical colleges as part of the internship and 15 MSW graduates have already been given training.

The service of social workers would be extended in phases to all Medical Colleges, the statement said.

