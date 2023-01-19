HamberMenu
Service of Ernakulam-Velankanni weekly special train extended

January 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The service of Ernakulam-Velankanni-Ernakulam weekly special fare train will be extended for one more month, said a release from Southern Railways in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Train (06035) Ernakulam-Velankanni Junction weekly special leaving Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and reaching Velankanni Junction at 5.40 a.m. the next day will run on February 4, 11, 18 and 25. In the return direction, the train (06036) Velankanni-Ernakulam Junction weekly special will leave Velankanni Junction at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. the next day. The train will conduct service on February 5, 12, 19 & 26. Advance reservation for the special trains will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, said the release.

