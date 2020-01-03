Serves no purpose: Governor

A day after terming the resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said here on Friday that his intention was to make clear that the exercise did not serve any purpose.

Mr. Khan told the media that using the Assembly which was a Constitutional body to speak up things that were not in accordance with the Constitution was indeed an improper act.

“This exercise does not serve any purpose, but a waste of public money. The law dealing with citizenship is clearly within the Union List of the Constitution. It is a non-issue for Kerala. Citizenship law has to be uniform and that is the responsibility of the Central government. Opinions can be registered outside the Assembly. However, when the Assembly has been chosen for the same, you are wasting the resources, which should have been spent on public welfare,” he said.

Duties of Governor

He also requested the politicians who were critical of him to read the Constitution and get an idea on the duties of the Governor before airing their criticism. “I took oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law. I shall devote myself to the service and well being of the people of Kerala. As the representative of the President of India, if any law is criticised in my presence, I have a sacred duty to defend it,” he said.

He sought to warn the political leaders who reportedly made calls against his public appearances. “As per IPC section 124, trying to intimidate or overawe the President of India or the Governor of a State is a cognizable offence. I am making this point not to frighten anybody, but only to tell them that as responsible people in public life they should not speak in a language which goes against the Constitution and law of the land,” he said.