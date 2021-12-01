Server space allotted to colleges for Moodle LMS

First instance of Govt. granting server space free-of-cost

The Government has begun the allocation of server facilities to higher education institutions as part of implementing the Let’s Go Digital scheme aimed at extending the use of Moodle learning management system (LMS).

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally inaugurated the ‘Digicol’, a programme designed to provide centralised server space and LMS to colleges here on Wednesday. The project is being jointly implemented by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the Digital University Kerala.

Dedicated server space was allotted to 12 colleges, including Government Arts and Science College, Neyyattinkara; Maharaja's College, Ernakulam; St. Thomas College, Kozhencherry; Krishna Menon Memorial Govt. Women's College, Kannur; TKM College of Arts and Science, Kollam; Government Brennen College, Dharmadam; NSS College, Rajakumari; College of Applied Science, Kodungallur; College of Applied Science, Thodupuzha; College of Applied Science, Kanjirappally; Thunchan Memorial Government College, Tirur; and St. Mary's College, Sulthan Bathery.

This is the first instance of server space being granted by the Government free-of-cost to higher education institutions in the State. A plan has been submitted to the Government to provide data space for 500 colleges.

The KSHEC has trained 3,500 university and college teachers in Moodle LMS. As many as 35 colleges have initiatived steps to implement the system.

KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese, Digital University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath and KSHEC research officer Manulal P. were present on the occasion.