Serious interventions to tackle non-communicable diseases in Kerala: CM

April 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is making serious interventions to tackle non-communicable diseases, which have emerged as a major health challenge in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The annual screening programme for the early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases is intended to reduce morbidities, and the local self-governing bodies should play a proactive role in the same, he said while speaking at the distribution of Aardrakeralam awards 2021-22 for local self-governments, which performed well in health and related sectors, here on Monday.

50 new FHCs

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated 50 new family health centres (FHCs) in the State.

The Chief Minister said that Aardram Mission, which had been initiated to transform the State’s health sector, had succeeded in a big way in making public sector hospitals more accessible, efficient and patient-friendly. He said that the local bodies should ensure better people’s participation in activities under the Aardram Mission.

Health Minister Veena George said that of the 885 primary health centres, 630 had been converted into family health centres (FHCs). She said that all FHCs should have OP clinics till 6 p.m. to provide better service to people. A total of 160 public hospitals in the State had received the National Quality Assurance Standards certification.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and senior functionaries of the Health department were present.