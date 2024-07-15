Series of events to mark death anniversary of Oommen Chandy

To mark the first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18, the Congress and the Oommen Chandy Foundation, chaired by his son Chandy Oommen, MLA, are organising a series of events across the State.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate a commemoration meeting in Kottayam at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The District Congress Committee in Kottayam will hold commemoration events at all booths in the district on the day, along with a two-day photo exhibition showcasing pivotal moments in the late leader’s life at the Mamman Mapilai Hall.

Additional activities such as free meal distribution and blood donation camps will be organised by the Congress mandalam and block committees until July 30 as part of the anniversary observance.

Meanwhile, the Oommen Chandy Foundation initiated its programmes, starting with the launch of the Oommen Chandy Treatment Assistance Programme for the Puthuppally constituency on Monday. Smruti yatras have also been organised in Puthuppally and Vakathanam panchayats.

Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader will inaugurate a three-day photo exhibition at the VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Kottayam, Mr. Oommen said special prayers would be held at St. George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally on July 18.

“The commemoration meeting organised by the foundation will take place at Puthuppally at 11 a.m., with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event. Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, will preside over the meeting. During the event, the Governor will distribute scholarships worth ₹30 lakh to 3,000 students,” Mr. Oommen said.

Additionally, a letter of intent will be presented for handing over of one acre of land for constructing houses for homeless people and 50 cents for building a sports hub in Kooroppada panchayat.

In the evening, the Oommen Chandy Foundation will be officially launched at a meeting organised by the KPCC at the Mamman Mapilai Hall in Kottayam. Mr. Venugopal will inaugurate the foundation and its office at Kanjikuzhy.

The Oommen Chandy Leadership Summit, organised by the foundation, will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on July 19, with Deputy Leader of the Opposition P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurating it. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function.

Additionally, several sports events, including cricket, badminton, and football tournaments, will be organised at various locations from July 21 to September 8. The foundation will also construct 52 houses for homeless people in the first phase, with the keys to the first house being handed over in Kanyakumari on July 25.