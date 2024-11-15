 />
Series of break-in attempts in North Paravur triggers speculation of ‘Kuruva’ thieves

No valuables were stolen, but CCTV footage reveals masked, armed groups targeting multiple households in the area

Published - November 15, 2024 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A series of attempts to break-in through the backdoors of houses in North Paravur during the early morning hours of Wednesday (November 13) have triggered panic in the area.

Speculation is rife that those involved were the infamous ‘Kuruva’ thieves after CCTV images emerged showing attempted thefts at Pavaroothara, Kumaramangalam, and Karimbadam. No valuables were reported stolen from any household.

The attempted break-ins allegedly occurred on Wednesday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. at Karimbadam. The family in one of the households was alerted by a loud thud at the backdoor. The accused fled when the lights in the house were switched on. Later, it was discovered that attempts had been made to remove the bolt from the door. In another instance, the family members reportedly saw the thieves when they switched on the lights after a newborn baby started crying.

Based on CCTV images, armed groups of two members each made the attempts. They had their faces covered, in many instances, using clothes left outside the houses to dry. An abandoned iron rod was found outside one of the houses. The miscreants are suspected of having targeted around 10 households in the area, according to local residents.

The Vadakkekara police have launched a probe. According to them, three households were targeted. There were reports of the presence of Kuruva thieves in Alappuzha too. The police, however, have not confirmed whether the accused involved in the alleged attempted thefts were indeed Kuruva thieves. Night patrol in the area has been intensified.

