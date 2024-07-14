GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Serial burglar nabbed

Published - July 14, 2024 07:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a serial thief from Mavelikara Railway Station on Sunday. The arrested has been identified as Subair, 49, alias Pakki Subair of Sooranad.

Officials said that after his release from prison two months ago, the accused was involved in several shop burglaries in Mavelikara, Haripad, Ambalappuzha, Kareelakulangara, Nooranad, Vallikkunnam, Karunagappally and Sasthamcotta among other places.

After seeing the police, Subair tried to flee but was caught after a chase. He was arrested by a team led by Mavelikara circle inspector E. Noushad.

