Serial actor Aparna P. Nair dead

September 01, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Serial actor Aparna P. Nair has died. The 31-year-old actor was reportedly found dead at her house at Thaliyil, Karamana, here late Thursday.

The Karamana police said they received intimation from a private hospital at Killipalam about the death around 11 p.m. A police team was about to leave for the house at the time of the report going to press. As per preliminary information, the body was found at the house earlier in the evening. The body was shifted to the hospital, the police said.

