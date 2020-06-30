Kerala

Septuagenarian succumbs to COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala death toll at 24

National Health Mission workers interacting with a family member of the quarantined person at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.

National Health Mission workers interacting with a family member of the quarantined person at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.   | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

The deceased, who hailed from Nettayam near Vattiyurkavu, suffered from various ailments including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

The State recorded its 24th death due to COVID-19 after the swab samples of a 76-year old Mumbai-returnee, who died in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, returned positive on Tuesday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Kerala looking at cases with no known source

The deceased, who hailed from Nettayam near Vattiyurkavu, suffered from various ailments including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. He had come from Mumbai on a flight on June 27 and was accompanied by a relative during the journey.

Upon his arrival, he was rushed to the General Hospital and later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after his condition worsened. He died on the same day.

The body will be cremated later on Tuesday in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 12:40:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/septuagenarian-succumbs-to-covid-19-in-thiruvananthapuram-kerala-death-toll-at-24/article31951443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY