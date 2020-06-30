Septuagenarian succumbs to COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala death toll at 24

The State recorded its 24th death due to COVID-19 after the swab samples of a 76-year old Mumbai-returnee, who died in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, returned positive on Tuesday.

The deceased, who hailed from Nettayam near Vattiyurkavu, suffered from various ailments including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. He had come from Mumbai on a flight on June 27 and was accompanied by a relative during the journey.

Upon his arrival, he was rushed to the General Hospital and later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after his condition worsened. He died on the same day.

The body will be cremated later on Tuesday in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.