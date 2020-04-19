Septage collection system completes a year

On the completion of a year since the city Corporation introduced a licensing system for private vehicles collecting septage, as much as 4.5 crore litres of septage waste has been collected through the system.

A total revenue of ₹3 crore has been generated through this, out of which the Corporation’s revenue is ₹71 lakhs.

The septage collection system has continued uninterrupted even during the lockdown.

Although there was no need for septage collection from commercial establishments, the demand for collection continued from flats and residential areas.

“The system has come as a boon for the private operators too as they used to operate clandestinely before, dumping septage in water bodies and other secluded areas.

Steady income

Now they can function without any fear of a crackdown from the authorities.

They are also assured of a steady income, as the calls from customers are routed equally to all the operators,” says a health official of the city Corporation. The civic body currently has 19 septage collection vehicles, out of which 14 are being run by private operators while the rest are owned by the Corporation. Bookings are carried out through the Smart Trivandrum mobile application or through calls to the control room, which functions round the clock.

Muttathara STP

The septage collected from across the city is now taken to the sewerage treatment plant (STP) at Muttathara.

Each truck runs at least 3-4 trips daily.

A call centre is functioning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on all days to coordinate the activities and to help out those who are not familiar with online booking. (Ph: 9496434488)