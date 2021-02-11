Sephy moves HC for suspending sentence

Sister Sephy, one of the two convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case on Thursday filed a petition in the Kerala High court seeking to suspend the sentence awarded to her and release her on bail.
Her appeal against the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court verdict is pending before the High Court.
In her petition, she said that she had been on bail during investigation and trial periods. She was serving life imprisonment since December 22, 2020. In fact, her aged parents were bedridden. They required the presence of the petitioner now.
The petition also said that she was released on bail on January 1, 2009 after being arrested in November 2008. She had not misused her liberty granted by the court. Nor was there any allegation that she had tried to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses. If the sentence was not suspended pending disposal of her appeal, serious prejudice and irreparable injury would be caused to her.
The appeal of Fr. Thomas Kottoor, another convict, is also pending before the court.
