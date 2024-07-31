Separate weather warning for ghat regions of Kerala called for

The catastrophic landslide in Wayanad warrants an introspection on many counts, especially in forecasting extreme weather events. For instance, Kerala receives an average rainfall of 2,018 mm during the four-month southwest monsoon season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a close look at the rainfall data of some of the stations managed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the past century reveals that the hilly regions adjacent to the Western Ghats receive around double the State average of rainfall due to the influence of orographic features on the monsoon.

It necessitates the need for a separate weather warning for the ghat regions in Kerala considering the huge population in the landslide-prone regions compared to the core monsoon regions along the west coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Kuttiyadi in northern Kerala receives an average of 3,331.47 mm of rain during the four-month season, as per the data from 1901 to 1995, against the State average of 2,018 mm. Similarly, Neriamangalam in central Kerala, bordering Ernakulam and Idukki districts, receives an average of 3,237.55 mm of rainfall during the four-month season, as per the data from 1935 to 1985.

Ponmudi, at the southern tip of Kerala, clocks an average of 2,292 mm of rainfall, considering the data between 1951 and 1983. On the other hand, the annual average rainfall of Thiruvananthapuram district, where the tourist location is situated, is a meagre 848 mm during the monsoon season.

According to IMD scientists, a good portion of the monsoon winds that hit the Western Ghats return unable to climb over the mountains, resulting in the formation of an offshore vortex along the west coast of the country. The position of this trough is important, and it often triggers heavy to extreme rainfall in Kerala along with core monsoon regions such as the Konkan belt, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

In the latest case as well, the extreme rainfall was triggered by the combined effect of an offshore trough that persisted between the Kerala coast and the south Gujarat coast and strong westerlies. Only an accurate monsoon forecast can help the authorities issue an early warning on an impending monsoon-induced catastrophic landslide, as extreme rainfall is a major trigger for all the landslides in Kerala, C. Muraleedharan, Deputy Director General (Retired), Geological Survey of India (GSI), says.

According to M.G. Manoj, scientist with Cusat’s Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, “we need a high-resolution weather prediction model for generating operational weather forecasts. The present version, with a resolution of 12 km, is insufficient to cater to the needs of Kerala. Further, there should be sufficient rain gauges in the ghat regions to validate the forecast and realised weather, thereby ensuring the reliability of the model”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.